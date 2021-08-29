Hurricane Ida blasts ashore in Louisiana with major force

Hurricane Ida tied for the fifth strongest storm to hit the United States based on wind speed, but the whopper of a hurricane is far more than that.

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Ida has come ashore in Louisiana, with the eye of one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S., arriving near the barrier island of Grand Isle with winds of 150 mph.

Hurricane Ida tied for the fifth strongest storm to hit the United States based on wind speed, but the whopper of a hurricane is far more than that. It's an exclamation point on a recent record onslaught of 17 storms to hit the United States in the last two years.

It's the sixth storm to hit this year. And it's the first time in 150 years that a state has been hit by two hurricanes with 150 mph winds in two years. Laura hit Louisiana last year. Ida is also one of the most rapidly intensifying storms in hurricane history.

Ida’s landfall on Sunday came on the same date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier, about 40 miles west of where Category 3 Katrina first struck land.

Arriving with a barometric pressure of 930 millibars, Ida preliminarily goes down as tied for the fifth strongest hurricane to make landfall in the United States based on wind speed. Based on central pressure it is tied for 9th strongest U.S. landfall.

