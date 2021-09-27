Gas blowout near Los Angeles leads to up to $1.8B settlement

The 2015 gas leak forced several families to evacuate their homes and many later became sick from illnesses they believe were caused by exposure to methane.

LOS ANGELES — Attorneys for families sickened and forced from their Los Angeles homes after the nation’s largest-known natural gas leak say they've reached a settlement of up to $1.8 billion with a utility.

The settlement announced Monday with Southern California Gas Co. and its parent company will compensate 35,000 plaintiffs from the 2015 blowout that took nearly four months to contain.

The Aliso Canyon leak led to the largest-known release of methane in U.S. history and was blamed for sickening thousands of residents who moved out of homes near the San Fernando Valley to escape a sulfurous stench and maladies including headaches, nausea, and nose bleeds.

The plaintiffs alleged personal injury for their illnesses and property damage to their homes. SoCalGas spent more than $1 billion on the blowout — with most going to temporarily relocate 8,000 families. The utility has faced more than 385 lawsuits on behalf of 48,000 people.

