The suspect fired at least two shots while inside the Duncanville Fieldhouse, police say, but there were no injuries to students or staff members.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — Police on Monday shot and killed a man who showed up at a Duncanville summer camp with a gun and then exchanged shots with officers, officials said.

No children, camp staffers or police were injured in the incident, which unfolded shortly after 8:30 a.m. at the Duncanville Fieldhouse.

The location is an indoor sports and fitness venue where more than 150 children were attending a summer camp.

Police began receiving calls at 8:43 a.m. about a person with a gun and shots being fired, according to police.

During a news conference Monday afternoon, police said the suspect, who has not yet been identified, entered the building through the main lobby and encountered a staff member. According to police, there was some sort of conversation between the two that led to the suspect firing off one shot.

The staff member involved was not injured, police said.

Police said the suspect then tried to go into a classroom but was unable to due to the door being locked. The suspect fired one shot into the classroom, which had children inside, according to police. None of the children were injured.

The suspect then went into the gymnasium, where there were also children, police said.

Officers arrived about two minutes after receiving the shots fired calls and found the suspect inside the gymnasium, police said.

Officers "exchanged gunfire with the suspect" and struck him, according to police. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police said in the news conference that in between the time when the suspect entered the gymnasium and when officers arrived, the children were moved from the building.

Mayor Barry Gordon told WFAA that the officers had just recently undergone active shooter training.

"Our officers did not hesitate," Gordon said. "They did what they were trained to do and saved lives."

It is still unclear whether the man was targeting anyone at the fieldhouse, police said.

Police said the Texas Rangers are conducting the investigation into the shooting between the suspect and officers.

Parents were asked to pick up their children at the rec center, located at 201 James Collins Boulevard, about a mile north of the Duncanville Fieldhouse.

Video footage from the scene showed police and police tape surrounding a black SUV in the parking lot. The driver's side door and the back hatch of the SUV were open.

Michael Strickland, whose grandchildren were inside the fieldhouse, told WFAA that he first saw news about the shooting on Facebook. He rushed to the fieldhouse to make sure they were safe.

"This world we live in now, it's unpredictable," Strickland said. "There's two forces, good and evil. Clearly it shows what side this incident is on."