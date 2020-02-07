Arizona reps. Debbie Lesko, Paul Gosar push for Peoria to be home base of Space Force

"We would love to welcome the Space Force to our district," Congresswoman Debbie Lesko said.

PEORIA, Ariz. — A new push is being made in Congress as two members from Arizona have begun an effort to make the city of Peoria the command center for the United States Space Force.

Congresswoman Debbie Lesko and Congressman Paul A. Gosar sent a letter to Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett advocating for the newest division of the U.S. military to make the Valley city its home.

“My hometown of Peoria, Arizona, located in the heart of my congressional district, would be the perfect location for the headquarters of the United States Space Force Command,” Congresswoman Lesko said.

Peoria meets all of the requirements for becoming the headquarters for Space Force Command, including having an AARP index score of 50 or higher, being located 25 miles from a military installation, and is in the top 150 metro areas.

"Arizona has been at the forefront of the United States’ development and superiority of air and space," Congressman Gosar said. "It only makes sense that Space Force leverage our existing infrastructure and patriotism for its permanent headquarters."

The United States Space Force was created as military focus shifted to space and the vulnerability of US satellites. It will be conducting operations such as enabling satellite-based navigation and communications for troops and commanders in the field, as well as providing warning of missile launches abroad.