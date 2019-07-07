A missing 12-year-old girl is home safe thanks to the nose of a Colorado sheriff’s office K-9.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy K. Fosler and her bloodhound Jessie were in Wyoming for an unrelated call when they diverted their trip home to help search for the missing girl.

Jessie had been searching for the missing girl for two hours around where the girl was last seen when she pulled Deputy Fosler in the direction they had started their search, the sheriff’s office said.

Fosler said she thought Jessie had just lost the scent.

It turned out Jessie knew exactly where she was going because she led her handler around a large bush and found the girl, according to law enforcement.

Deputies said the girl was dehydrated, hungry and sunburned after being outdoors for about 20 hours, but other than that she was okay.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office posted Deputy Fosler and Jessie’s story to Facebook and said they were thankful the duo could lend a hand to another agency and the girl’s family.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.