18-year-old man dies after firework explodes in his face early Monday morning

Emergency personnel arrived on the scene near Fallgold Parkway North in Brooklyn Park and found a friend of the man performing CPR.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — An 18-year-old man is dead after a firework exploded in his face early Monday morning, police said.

Officers were called to the 9800 block of Fallgood Parkway North at 1:30 a.m. Monday morning.

When emergency personnel arrived they found the man with severe wounds to his hands and face. Brooklyn Park Police said his friend was attempting perform CPR when officers got to the scene.

BPPD, BPFD and North Ambulance Paramedics all assisted in life saving measures, and the victim was taken to North Memorial Hospital.

He was later pronounced dead, according to police.

His name has not been released at this time.

