Brittney Griner supporters gather for 'Bring BG Home' rally in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — It's been almost five months since Phoenix Mercury All-Star Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia.
Griner was detained on Feb. 17 in Moscow when officials allegedly found cannabis oil in her luggage while returning to play for her Russian team during the WNBA offseason.
Last week, Griner sent a letter to President Biden pleading for his help. The letter said in part:
″…As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I’m terrified I might be here forever,”
Griner's trial began last week and is scheduled to continue Thursday.
Back here in the states, her family, friends, teammates, and supporters gathered outside Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Wednesday for a rally to bring her home.
Follow along for live updates of Wednesday's rally:
5:56 p.m. - Video shown during the rally.
5:47 p.m. - Suns Torrey Craig speaks to the crowd calling for President Biden to help bring Brittney home.
5:39 p.m. - Mercury shares a message to Bring BG Home.
5:27 p.m. - The crowd in attendance shows support for Griner.
5:26 p.m. - More from Rep. Stanton.
5:21 p.m. - Greg Stanton talking at the Bring Home BG rally.
4:28 p.m. - 12 News' Rachel Cole is at the Footprint Center this evening for the 'Bring Home BG' rally.
4:23 p.m. - Speakers include Brittney's wife Cherrelle and some of her Mercury teammates.
4:18 p.m. - The rally starts at 5 p.m. at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix
1:32 p.m. - Rep. Greg Stanton helped organize the rally with the Phoenix Mercury organization.
1:32 p.m. - President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to Griner's wife on Wednesday.
July 4: Brittney Griner sent a letter to President Joe Biden making an appeal for her freedom.
Sports
Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12 News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!