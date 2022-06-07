Brittney Griner supporters gather for 'Bring BG Home' rally in downtown Phoenix

The WNBA All-Star was arrested in Russia on Feb. 17 on charges of possessing cannabis oil. Her trial began last week.

PHOENIX — It's been almost five months since Phoenix Mercury All-Star Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia.

Griner was detained on Feb. 17 in Moscow when officials allegedly found cannabis oil in her luggage while returning to play for her Russian team during the WNBA offseason.

Last week, Griner sent a letter to President Biden pleading for his help. The letter said in part:

″…As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I’m terrified I might be here forever,”

Griner's trial began last week and is scheduled to continue Thursday.

Back here in the states, her family, friends, teammates, and supporters gathered outside Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Wednesday for a rally to bring her home.

Follow along for live updates of Wednesday's rally:

5:56 p.m. - Video shown during the rally.

Dear Brittney,



Dear Brittney,

5:47 p.m. - Suns Torrey Craig speaks to the crowd calling for President Biden to help bring Brittney home.

5:39 p.m. - Mercury shares a message to Bring BG Home.

Our 𝐁𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐁𝐆 𝐇𝐎𝐌𝐄 Rally has begun. #WeAreBG 🧡💜

5:27 p.m. - The crowd in attendance shows support for Griner.

5:26 p.m. - More from Rep. Stanton.

"Expressing support for every effort our government works toward the goal of our resolution…" @gregstantonaz

5:21 p.m. - Greg Stanton talking at the Bring Home BG rally.

"Cherelle, we are in awe of your courage, strength and grace throughout this nightmare." - Congressman @gregstantonaz

4:28 p.m. - 12 News' Rachel Cole is at the Footprint Center this evening for the 'Bring Home BG' rally.

4:23 p.m. - Speakers include Brittney's wife Cherrelle and some of her Mercury teammates.

Speakers preparing for crowd to come show support for the #BringBrittneyHome rally in Phx

4:18 p.m. - The rally starts at 5 p.m. at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix

#BringBrittneyHome rally set to start at 5pm at @FootprintCNTR in downtown #Phoenix



Fans hoping to help get @brittneygriner home from Russia after being detained in February pic.twitter.com/5lm2Ab00eH — Rachel Cole (@RachelColeTV) July 6, 2022

1:32 p.m. - Rep. Greg Stanton helped organize the rally with the Phoenix Mercury organization.

TONIGHT: Join me and the @PhoenixMercury at Footprint Center for a rally in support of @brittneygriner. #WeAreBG



Reserve your spot at https://t.co/NBrJvM0odr. — Rep. Greg Stanton (@RepGregStanton) July 6, 2022

1:32 p.m. - President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to Griner's wife on Wednesday.

President Biden and Vice President Harris spoke earlier today with Cherelle Griner, the wife of Brittney Griner.

July 4: Brittney Griner sent a letter to President Joe Biden making an appeal for her freedom.

Brittney Griner made a direct appeal to President Biden for her freedom in a letter on Monday.



The WNBA star has been detained in Russia for 137 days.



More: https://t.co/eQInQ3Ji91 pic.twitter.com/UMq4u2njbp — ESPN (@espn) July 4, 2022

