Party's over: Airbnb makes party ban permanent

Fourth of July plans may need some tweaking now that the short-term rental company has decided to make their temporary party ban an official policy.

ARIZONA, USA — The popular short-term rental company Airbnb announced a temporary ban on parties and events being held at their listings back in August 2020. At first, the ban was just "until further notice," but now the company has made it a permanent policy.

The company announced the decision in a press release on Tuesday, saying that the party ban had become a "bedrock community policy to support our Hosts and neighbors."

The ban initially came about at the height of the coronavirus pandemic as many bars, clubs, and restaurants limited their occupancy or closed outright.

Airbnb says its initial ban was both a public health measure and a way to cut down on party houses that had "developed into neighborhood nuisances."

The company saw a 44% average year-over-year drop in the rate of reports and complaints related to parties. In states like Arizona, that rate was as high as 55%.

This announcement comes just after Airbnb decided to crackdown on 4th of July parties with even stricter regulations for the holiday.

So if you're looking to hold a large event for the weekend, you may have to look elsewhere.

