The makers of the cold and allergy medication Zicam have agreed to pay a $16 million settlement after a class action lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, Zicam made "false and misleading statements about the effectiveness of certain Zicam products in violation of state and federal law." Zicam is denying these claims.

Consumers who bought certain Zicam products between February 15, 2011 and June 5, 2018 can file a claim on their website to receive a cash payment. The following Zicam products are eligible:

RapidMelts Original

RapidMelts Ultra

Oral mist

Ultra Crystals

Liqui-Lozenges

Lozenges Ultra

Chewables

Consumers can file up to five claims for those products without a receipt. However, with proof of purchase consumers are not limited on the amount of claims they file. Proof of purchase inclues receipts, package, bottles or containers.

The deadline to file a claim is October 3, 2018.

More information on the lawsuit is available here.

To file a claim, click here to file online or download the form and submit one by mail here.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA