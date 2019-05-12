In 2018, YouTube's annual Rewind video broke the record for most disliked video of all-time on the site. So for the 2019 edition, YouTube went in a different direction and kept things focused on the year's top content and creators.

This year's video begins with an admission that in 2018 "we made something you didn’t like. So in 2019, let’s see what you DID like. Because you're better at this than we are."

One of the reasons why last year's video was so disliked is because it left out some of YouTube's most controversial creators.

The compilation then features a countdown of the top creators, music and moments from 2019. The highlighted categories include most liked creator videos, most liked music videos, most liked dance videos, most viewed video game videos, most liked beauty videos, top 10 new creators and most viewed creators.

It also has some special shout-outs to Kaykai Salaider (the first Thai creator to reach 10 million subscribers), Badabun (the largest Spanish speaking channel), Aya Nakamura (2019's most watched female artist in France), Noor Stars (the first Middle Eastern creator to hit 10 million subscribers), Kurzgesagt (the education channel was the first German creator to surpass 10 million subscribers), Atta Halilintar (first Indonesian creator with 20 million subscribers), T-Series (the first channel to hit 100 million subscribers), F2Freestylers (the first European sports channel to hit 10 million subscribers), Rosalia (passed 1 billion views with a single video), Enes Batur (first Turkish creator with 10 million subscribers) and BTS (biggest 24 hour debut in YouTube history).

Outside of its top lists, YouTube explained that it considered "regional milestones and records, videos that drove the most social conversation, and trends that emerged in 2019" to add in more videos from the year.

Most liked creator video - MrBeast, Make This Video The Most Liked Video On Youtube (Nearly 11 million likes)

Most liked music video - Shawn Mendes, Camilla Cabello, Señorita (13.5 million likes)

Most liked dance video - ChapkisDanceUSA, Con Calma Choreography

Most viewed game - Minecraft (More than 100 billion views)

Most liked beauty video - James Charles, Makeup Tutorial en Español

Top breakout creator - LOUD

Most viewed creator - PewDiePie