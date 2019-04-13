MOJAVE, Calif. — A giant aircraft with the world's longest wingspan has landed after its first ever flight.

The twin-fuselage Stratolaunch jet landed two and a half hours after taking off from Mojave Air and Space Port early Saturday.

Founded by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen, Stratolaunch is vying to be a contender in the satellite launch market.

The aircraft is designed to release rockets attached to the center of its enormous wing, which stretches 385 feet (117 meters) from tip to tip — a longer wingspan than any other aircraft.

Stratolaunch, a giant six-engine aircraft with the world’s longest wingspan , makes its historic first flight from the Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, Calif., Saturday, April 13, 2019

AP

According to the company, the aircraft achieved a maximum speed of 189 miles per hour, the plane flew at altitudes up to 17,000 feet.

Stratolaunch, a giant six-engine aircraft with the world’s longest wingspan , makes its historic first flight from the Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, Calif., Saturday, April 13, 2019. Founded by the late billionaire Paul G. Allen, Stratolaunch is vying to be a contender in the market for air-launching small satellites. (AP Photo/Matt Hartman)

AP