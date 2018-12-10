A woman is recovering in the hospital after she says a man on a bicycle threw a rock at her while she was driving in Akron, Ohio on Wednesday night.

Kimberly Guy says she told police she was at the stop light at the Akron intersection when a man on a bicycle rode by.

Guy says she didn’t think anything of it until she made a right turn and heard a commotion.

“When I looked over, the guy was like you need to pay attention to where you are driving and he picked a rock and just through it at me,” Guy said. “My passenger window was down so it came through and hit me in my face."

Guy drove to a nearby subway where she spotted a police officer. The man was long gone.

"I'm sitting here behind a reckless act of violence for no reason,” Guy said. "I did nothing wrong. I was driving. this is the result of it."

The result was devastating. The suspect broke Guy’s jaw, damaged five teeth and a gash on her lip needed stitches.

Guy will have surgery on her jaw Friday.

"I basically will have to eat and drink out of a straw for the next three weeks,” she said.

She’s now left trying to answer a question she may never get the answer to.

“I just really want to know why,” she said.

She says her family has helped her through this. But, she added she doesn’t know if she will ever be the same.

“At this point praying and hoping God sees me through this fast and I can get back to normal,” she said.

The incident is under investigation.

© 2018 WKYC