Don’t expect the Carr Fire to create a tectonic shift in the North State’s real estate market.

Local realtors interviewed for this story see the potential for a short-term bump in prices as demand for homes and rentals rise in the wake of the destructive inferno. But they don’t believe that will be sustained over an extended period.

Josh Barker of ReMax Town & Country in Redding released a video earlier this week about what to expect in the wake of the fire because he was getting so many questions.

For example, will the market double in value?

“I don’t see that,” Barker said Thursday. “There will be a bump in the short term, maybe six months while people solve their immediate housing situation — so people who can buy, will buy right way — but after that, I think we will return to some sort of balanced market.”

Shasta County is not Sonoma County, Barker said, referencing the region that was decimated by fires last fall and continues to rebuild. The Tubbs and Nuns fires destroyed a combined 6,991 buildings, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's numbers for the most destructive wildfires in the state.

Upwards of 5,000 of those were homes, the Santa Rosa Press Democrat said, referencing Cal Fire.

The Carr Fire has destroyed 1,555 buildings, nearly 7 of every 10 of those homes, or 1,060 homes.

“So when people talk about Santa Rosa . . . there was very little new construction taking place and little land to build on,” Barker told his video audience earlier this week.

In Shasta County, before the Carr Fire, there were some 1,000 vacant home lots on the market, Barker said.

“We already had a supply of land to build before the fires. This isn’t going to change things,” he said.

The median sales price for a home in Shasta County in June was $281,500, according to the latest numbers from the California Association of Realtors.

Brad Garbutt, of Vista Real Estate in Redding, said when he checked available listings on Thursday, the numbers were not dramatically different than from a year ago. But he knows that will change.

“Check back with me in a couple of weeks,” Garbutt said.

Clint Cronic, a Shasta Association of Realtors board member, reached out to Duane Margreiter, a Sonoma County real estate broker, to get an understanding on what North State agents can expect.

“I asked him what is it that we need to do and what we need to look out for,” said Cronic of Next Generation Real Estate in Redding.

Most experts say the area's rental market will be impacted more.

It's difficult to find an affordable place to rent in Redding. The Carr Fire will make that worse.

“I am reaching out to all of of our Realtors and asking them to contact sellers and see if they are willing to rent,” Cronic said.

Garbutt said families that don't have the financial resources to buy and are not getting insurance money, they will be forced to rent.

"I suspect a lot will have to go out to places like Anderson, Cottonwood to find rentals," Garbutt said.

Margreiter said in Sonoma County the demand for temporary housing was so great that agents contacted vacation rentals.

“We asked them to make them available to fire victims, rather than a short-term vacation rental,” Margreiter said.

Cronic sees the market below $300,000 immediately being impacted.

“There are also investors who maybe weren’t affected by the fire and they are looking at that price range as well, maybe a way to pick up a house and use it as a rental,” Cronic said.

He sees that as a potential benefit down the road.

“One hope is I would like to see investors and homeowners in a position to be able to purchase and keep it as a rental. We may have more rental property in a couple of years,” Cronic said.

Meanwhile, homeowners who chose not to rebuild will leave behind vacant lots that will come on the market.

If you’re considering buying one of those burned-out lots, make sure it has been certified clean of all toxins.

“That certification should be on file because you could be buying a lot that isn’t clean, and you don’t want to have to go back and clean it up,” Cronic said.

