CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Facebook post is gaining a lot of attention from the community after a dog was discovered alone inside a parked vehicle Friday evening.

Amy Mendoza posted a picture of the dog in the vehicle just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday evening outside a local gym. Mendoza says she called the police and had the owner paged, but did not know the laws on what citizens can do if they come across a situation in which they believe a dog is in distress.

The post goes on to include an update that the driver of the vehicle showed up about 45 minutes later and got involved in a heated exchange with the group of about half a dozen people that had gathered around the vehicle.

"It made me very sad that this happened and even sadder, probably made me mad, even more mad that the owner didn't care. That we were told to mind our business," said Mendoza

Mendoza says the Corpus Christi Police Department told her not to break the window and wait for a police or animal control officer to arrive. We contacted the Gulf Coast Humane Society for clarification and they suggest waiting for police to arrive and civilians run the risk of injuring the pet even more from the broken glass.

They also urge pet owners not to put their animals at risk by leaving them alone in vehicle for any amount of time.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, there are several things you can do if you come across a pet left along in a car.

Take down the car's make, model and license plate number.

If there are businesses nearby, notify their managers or security guards and ask them to make an announcement to find the car's owner. Many people are unaware of the danger of leaving pets in hot cars and will quickly return to their vehicle once they are alerted to the situation.

If the owner can't be found, call the non-emergency number of the local police or animal control and wait by the car for them to arrive.

What to do if you see a pet in a parked car