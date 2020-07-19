x
Watch Live: 9 people shot, one dead in Northwest DC shooting

All victims are conscious and breathing, and police are looking for three suspects, according to District officials.

WASHINGTON — Nine people, including eight men and one woman, were shot at the intersection of 14th Street and Spring Road, Northwest, in the Columbia Heights neighborhood. 

One man has died, and police are looking for three suspects, according to District officials.

Of the eight people shot and still alive, four are reportedly in critical condition and four are not. 

Police said two of the suspects were wearing all black with black hoodies and another suspect was wearing a grey hoodie. All three are Black men, said DC Police. 

Police believe the men left the scene in a dark-blue car with tinted windows. 

No further information has been provided about the suspects or victims.  

WUSA9 will continue to provide more information on this shooting as it is given to us by officials. 

