Reports: Walter Olkewicz, who starred on 'Twin Peaks' and 'Grace Under Fire,' dies at 72

One of Walter Olkewicz's most memorable roles was as Kramer's cable guy on an episode of 'Seinfeld.'

Actor Walter Olkewicz, best known for roles on "Grace Under Fire," "Twin Peaks" and "Seinfeld," has died, according to multiple reports. He was 72.

USA TODAY reported Olkewicz died Tuesday in his home near Los Angeles after a long illness.

"He was a good man who pushed his love for creativity and the arts into everything he did," his son, Zak, told USA TODAY of his father.

Olkewicz was born May 14, 1948, in Bayonne, New Jersey. His career began in the 1976 science-fiction film "Futureworld."

His roles included bartender Jacques Renault on "Twin Peaks," as oil refinery worker Dougie Boudreau on "Grace Under Fire" and a memorable guest role as Nick the cable guy on a 1996 episode of "Seinfeld." Other roles included Tiny McGee on "Who's The Boss?" and Walter Plimp on "Night Court."

With the exception of these and a few others, Olkewicz was mostly a character actor, appearing in guest star roles on multiple television shows and movies.