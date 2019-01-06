Officials have named the victims of a shooting in Virginia beach that killed 12. Photos of the victims and details of their lives were shown at a news conference Saturday morning.

"We want you to know who they were so you can learn in the weeks and months to come what they meant to all of us, their families, their friends and their coworkers," City Manager Dave Hansen said at a press conference. "They leave a void that we will never be able to fill."

All but one of the victims were city employees. One was a contractor.

The victims are:

Laquita C. Brown of Chesapeake: A right-of-way agent with more than 4 years in public works.

Tara Welch Gallagher of Virginia Beach: An engineer with 6 years in public works.

Mary Louise Gayle of Virginia Beach: A right-of-way agent with 24 years in public works.

Alexander Mikhail Gusev of Virginia Beach: A right-of-way agent with 9 years in public works.

Katherine A. Nixon of Virginia Beach: An engineer with 10 years in public utilities.

Richard H. Nettleton of Norfolk: An engineer with 28 years in public utilities.

Christopher Kelly Rapp of Powhatan: An engineer with 11 months in public works.

Ryan Keith Cox of Virginia Beach: An account clerk with more than 12 years in public utilities.

Joshua A. Hardy of Virginia Beach: An engineering technician with more than 4 years in public utilities.

Michelle "Missy" Langer of Virginia Beach: An administrative assistant with 12 years in public utilities.

Robert "Bobby" Williams of Chesapeake: Special projects coordinator with 41 years in public utilities.

Herbert "Bert" Snelling of Virginia Beach: A contractor who was there to fill a permit.