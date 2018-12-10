PHOENIX - Gun ranges are a place for training, protection and selfies?

“It’s an experience for them, and they want to record that experience but they need to do it safely," Paul Abela, sales manager at Caswells shooting range said.

But a viral video from a Texas shooting range shows what people are not to do. The man first poses with the gun taking picture with his phone.—right before pointing the weapon directly at his friend’s head.

A range safety officer stepped in to prevent the situation from escalating and escorted the men out of the building.

Abela said the men broke "every rule" with the pictures.

“You keep the gun pointed down range. You treat every gun as if it’s loaded. You only point at something your willing to kill and keep your finger off the trigger until you’re ready to shoot. And it’s those four things that will keep everybody the safe,” Abela said.

Ablea said you can take a picture at a gun range, but you should to let the range officer know, follow the rules and—the key—don’t put people in danger for a profile picture.

“There are all sorts of ways to do it, the way not to do it ... is the one in the video because that will cause, that will cause problems, we will have a problem with that.” Abela said.

The Texas gun range is banning the two men in the video for life, even though they have been apologetic.

