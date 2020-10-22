Valley reaction to Pope Francis' support of same-sex civil unions

For the first time ever, a Pope is voicing his support for same-sex civil unions. In a new documentary, Pope Francis calls for civil union law.

PHOENIX — For the first time ever, a Pope is voicing his support for same-sex civil unions. In a new documentary, Pope Francis calls for civil union law, so gay people can have legal standing.

In an interview for the documentary that was released in Rome, Pope Francis said, "Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God. You can't kick someone out of a family, nor make their life miserable for this. What we have to have is a civil union law; that way they are legally covered."

It’s welcome news for Patrick Maldonado, who attends St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Phoenix.

“It’s a natural God-given right, I believe, and I think it’s about time the catholic church finally recognizes,” said Maldonado.

Jeremy Helfgot, the spokesperson for Phoenix Pride says the moment is a big one for the gay community.

“When you consider that some of this doctrine has been held for hundreds if not thousands of years… a step towards progress is a movement in the right direction.”

He’d like to eventually see those words turn official. Prior guidance from the Vatican’s doctrine office in 2003 says the church cannot approve of homosexual behavior or legal recognition of homosexual unions.

“Even though it’s not doctrine yet it does provide some hope going forward,” said Helfgot.

“What he says reverberates through the entire world,” said Maldonado.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix said in a statement: