Valley couple gets out of Hawaii ahead of deadly wildfires

12News spoke to a couple from the Valley who travels to Maui every summer. They got out just ahead of the fires.

HAWAII, USA — Raging wildfires in Maui have killed at least six people and forced thousands of others to evacuate.

In Lahaina, locals and tourists alike were looking for safe places to go, as flames threatened resorts and historic parts of the island.



The impact of the fire stretches from power outages to a lack of resources to tackle the fire, along with road closures and flight delays.

12News spoke to a couple from the Valley who travels to Maui every summer. Barbara Philipps and her family call it their "happy place."

While the family normally spends the final day of their trip relaxing and evening out their tans, Philipps said they woke up to a power outage on Tuesday and decided to head to the airport early.

They made it out just in time.

"We didn't know that we were one of the last people out of Lahini before they closed the road," she said.

As the family was leaving they ran into unreal conditions on the road.

"Palm frowns and coconuts were being blown from trees and people were hitting them like soccer balls," Philipps added.

Philipps is heartbroken after hearing about the helicopters and the Hawaii National Guard stepping in to rescue everyone in need.



"I couldn't believe that people were jumping into the ocean, to avoid the flames because there's nowhere to go. It's just like a hurricane and it picks up the fire and it's a fire hurricane is what it is, it's just frightening to see," she added.



The fire burned much of one historic community.



"Lahaina is an old whaling town and it's just wooden buildings, there's no steel walls, there's nothing, so if one building goes there all going to go," Philipps said.

