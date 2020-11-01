STOCKTON, Calif. — A Valentine's card can make someone's day -- maybe a whole bunch of them could become part of someone's life.

That's what they'll be for retired Maj. Bill White. At 104-years-old, the man believed to be the oldest living Marine hopes people send him cards this Valentine's Day.

White served in World War II and among the heroes of the Battle of Iwo Jima. He told KTXL-TV he's spent his recent years trying to stay active and scrapbooking, keeping memories on a bookshelf in his room organized by year.

"It’s kept me busy just trying to locate or keep track of what's happened to me, where, when," White said.

He wears many medals, with one holding more significance above the rest: his Purple Heart.

"The fact that I even survived is something. There weren’t too many of us," said White, speaking of the Battle of Iwo Jima in 1945.

This upcoming Valentine's Day, he hopes to continue building his history and personal legacy with cards from around the world.

Cards can be addressed to:

Operation Valentine

ATTN: Hold for Maj Bill White, USMC (Ret)

The Oaks at Inglewood

6725 Inglewood Ave.

Stockton, CA 95207

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter