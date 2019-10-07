The United States Geological Survey posted a video in which the aftershocks of the California earthquakes July 4 and 5 are represented with dots.

The two biggest earthquakes hit California a day apart; a magnitude 6.4 hit on Independence Day and the other one hit July 5 with a magnitude of 7.1. The quakes were strong enough for some people in Arizona to feel.

PREVIOUSLY: 7.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Southern California, felt as far as Arizona

USGS said the aftershocks from the earthquakes could last for a week.

The USGS posted the first video on Twitter on Monday showing both earthquakes and aftershocks.

Later the same day, another version was posted, it differentiated blue dots for the first quake and red dots for the second one.

RELATED: A San Andreas Fault quake near Palm Springs would cause widespread damage to Arizona infrastructure