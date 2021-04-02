x
US ends deal with Arizona restricting Biden on immigration

U.S. Department of Homeland Security terminated an agreement that would restrict President Joe Biden's ability to overhaul his predecessor’s immigration policies.
Credit: AP
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas looks on as President Joe Biden signs an executive order on immigration, in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has terminated an unusual agreement that Arizona’s top prosecutor signed with the agency in the waning days of the Trump administration that would restrict President Joe Biden's ability to overhaul his predecessor’s immigration policies.

The action was revealed Wednesday as Arizona's Republican attorney general sued to stop the newly confirmed Homeland Security secretary from carrying out the Democratic president’s 100-day moratorium on deportations. 

A federal judge in Texas has already put it on hold. 

The action comes the same week a whistleblower complaint revealed a top DHS official under Trump reached last-minute agreements with a union for immigration employees. 

FROM JANUARY: 

