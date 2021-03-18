US borders with Canada, Mexico to remain closed through at least April 21

Sunday, March 21 will mark a year since the U.S.-Canada border was closed due to COVID-19.

WASHINGTON — The U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico land borders will both remain closed to non-essential travel until at least April 21, 2021.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday morning the extension of the ongoing coronavirus-related restrictions.

"Informed by science and public health guidance, we will work with our counterparts to identify an approach to easing restrictions when conditions permit and with the protection of our citizens from COVID-19 at the forefront of our minds," DHS tweeted.

Earlier in the week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shot down the idea that Canada would be reopening its border with the U.S. anytime soon.

"We're all eager to be able to travel again," Trudeau said, according to CTV News. "But I think we're all going to wait patiently until such time as the health situation allows us to loosen border restrictions internationally. That'll be eventually, but not for today."

