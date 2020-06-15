x
Skip Navigation

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

nation-world

US Air Force plane crashes into North Sea

The F15C Eagle had one pilot on board, the U.S. Air Force reported.
Credit: 18th Wing Public Affairs
An F-15C Eagle takes off from Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 3, 2019. Both the 44th and 67th Fighter Squadrons at Kadena AB play a unique role in securing peace and stability in a free and open Indo-Pacific with their F-15C capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Seefeldt)

LONDON, UK — A U.S. Air Force fighter plane with one pilot on board crashed into the North Sea on Monday. The status of the pilot wasn't known.

The F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing was on a routine training mission from RAF Lakenheath when it crashed at 9:40 a.m. local time or 4:40 a.m. EDT.

U.K. search and rescue authorities are taking part in the search of the crash site.

Royal Air Force Lakenheath said in a press release that it does not know what caused the crash.

Lakenheath is a Royal Air Force base that hosts the U.S. Air Force's 48th Fighter Wing, known as the Liberty Wing. The base is about 80 miles northeast of London.

Credit: 18th Wing Public Affairs
FILE PHOTO: An F-15C Eagle from the 67th Fighter Squadron taxis on the flightline April 25, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Eagle is an all-weather, maneuverable, tactical fighter designed to gain and maintain air supremacy over the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nick Emerick)

RELATED: Minnesota National Guard 133rd Air Wing supports humanitarian aid mission to Honduras

RELATED: SpaceX successfully launches 9th Starlink mission

RELATED: Military rethinks Confederate Army symbols on bases, Trump won't 'even consider' it