Jogging strollers recalled after child's fingertip amputated

The recall covers more than 14,000 jogging strollers that were sold from Oct. 2021 through Aug. 2022.

WASHINGTON — Thousands of jogging strollers have been recalled after a child was injured when their fingertip got caught in the stroller's rear brakes.

According to the notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves more than 14,000 UPPAbaby all-terrain RIDGE jogging strollers, which have an extendable canopy with a mesh window and zipper pocket, disc hand brake system and adjustable handlebar with wrist strap.

The issue is that the stroller's rear disk brakes feature openings that pose an amputation hazard if a child who isn't in the stroller gets their fingertip caught in the openings while it's being used.

According to the recall, there has been one report of a child, who was not in the stroller at the time, suffering a fingertip amputation. In the notice posted on UPPAbaby's site, the company said they believe that injury was "likely due to consumer misuse."

The serial numbers of the recalled products, which appear on the right side of the stroller frame above the rear wheel of the stroller, begin with “1401RDGUS.” The model number “1401-RDG-US” is printed on the left side of the stroller frame above the rear wheel of the stroller.

The recalled jogging strollers were sold from Oct. 2021 through Aug. 2022 for about $600. The strollers were available at BuyBuyBaby, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Pottery Barn Kids and other children’s stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com.