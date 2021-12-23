Hundreds of Christmas Eve flights canceled because of omicron cases

United and Delta are both experiencing high numbers of canceled flights as holiday travel ramps up.

CHICAGO — There could be extra delays for thousands of travelers over Christmas weekend who booked with United Airlines because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline said in a statement that the spike in omicron variant cases this week across the nation has forced them to cancel some flights because of cases among crew members who were assigned to them.

It's unclear exactly how many flights are being canceled, but the flight tracking site FlightAware has more than 130 Christmas Eve United flights listed as canceled or delayed.

"As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport," United said in a statement.

FlightAware is also reporting Delta has more than 90 canceled flights Friday. It's unclear if Delta's cancelations are for the same reason as United.

Other airlines do not seem to be facing the same trouble getting flights off the ground.

American Airlines said their flights were operating at a "99.7% completion factor," meaning nearly all of their scheduled flights had no issues.

Christmas is one of the busiest times to travel in the U.S., with AAA predicting more than 109 million people traveling more than 50 miles sometime over the holiday period.

2020 faced a low amount of travelers because of lockdowns and coronavirus fears. But as vaccines become more widespread nationwide, travelers are beginning to see family whom they may not have visited for years. 2021's estimated totals are about 92% of 2019 travel levels, according to AAA.