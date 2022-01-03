Tempe medical supply charity shipping to Ukraine

Pallets of medical supplies are sitting on the loading dock at Project C.U.R.E.'s warehouse in Tempe, ready to help.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Inside a Tempe charity, there are small pathways between the boxes, barely big enough to walk through.

Look in any direction and you'll see boxes stacked high, medical equipment wrapped in blue cloth and plastic wrap

It's all sitting on the loading dock at Project C.U.R.E.'s warehouse in Tempe, ready to help. They're labeled with their destination: Ethiopia, Mauritania...and Ukraine.

"All of the things that are going to Ukraine in this warehouse are going to go into 40-foot cargo containers," CEO Douglas Jackson said.

The Ukrainian shipment was set to be loaded in one of those cargo containers last Thursday, Jackson said. But the world had other plans.

"We got a call from the shipping company that said Odessa's port is closed," Jackson said. "Nothing's going in."

Ukrainian airspace was closed, and the airports weren't reliable. But the war had started, and Ukraine had a bigger need for medical supplies than ever before.

“I've been seeing the Ukraine equipment for a few weeks," Project C.U.R.E.'s Phoenix director Ruth Sanchez said. "And then when I came in that day, it really hit home."

Project C.U.R.E. has everything a hospital might need.

There are boxes of syringes stacked high. Medical bedsheets and even surgical tables and specialized equipment are lined up and inventoried, ready to be sent around the world. The warehouse is jammed with boxes of supplies, two stories high.

It was equipment that Project C.U.R.E. knew had to get to Europe.

“Project C.U.R.E. has worked in places like Syria, Ethiopia, a lot of other places in a war situation. But to have this happen in Europe is really unprecedented," Jackson said. "We think we've got a way up through Europe to get this container into Ukraine."

That's the plan for now, but anything could change in a war.

But Jackson said his group will do whatever they can to get the supplies where they're needed.

Invasion of Ukraine

Follow 12 News for local reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and what it means for Arizona.