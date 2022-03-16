Mesa bakery owner helps to feed people in Ukraine

"What everybody in Ukraine is holding onto is long term. That solidarity will let them prevail."

MESA, Ariz. — A bakery in Mesa is feeding Ukrainian soldiers as they fight for their freedom from Russia's invasion.

Jonathan Przybyl owns Proof Bread, and he's raising money for Bake House Bakery in Kyiv.

“I see the worst-case scenario of our own life unfolding over there,” Przybyl explained.

His parents live in Poland.

His friend Anna Makievska owns Bake House. Her bakery is surrounded by chaos.

“We cannot stop baking because the bread is the basic product of each and every person and we should make for people in Kyiv,” Makievska said.

Makievska spoke to 12 News from Spain where she fled with her children. But her husband is still in Ukraine. He is mandated to stay in case the country needs him to fight.

While she is in Spain, her bakery is still open. Bakers are working at a portion of their salary, feeding thousands of soldiers and Ukrainians for free.

“That’s around 15,000 meals every day,” said Makievska.

In Mesa, Przybyl is doing what he can to help by collecting donations for Makievska’s bakery through GoFundMe.

“We’re trying to be a community of artists and bakers helping one another out,” said Przybyl.

So far he has raised more than $70,000. The money helps to pay for the bread and brave bakers that stayed.

“This is amazing what people doing,” said Makievska.

“It shows you can take an individual action and actually make a wave even across the world,” said Przybyl.

