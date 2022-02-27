Valley community shows support at Phoenix Ukrainian Catholic church

Even nonmembers attended services at Dormition of the Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church in West Phoenix to stand in solidarity.

PHOENIX — With the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, countless people have been forced to flee their homes and desperately seek safety as Russia attacks by land, sea, and air.

On Sunday, the Ukrainian community in the Valley came together to pray for peace.

Even nonmembers attended services at Dormition of the Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church in West Phoenix to stand in solidarity.

"They’re the most courageous people I've ever known," said Tamara Fedoryshyn while fighting back tears. "They’re going to defend their country, they love their families."

She's talking about her brother-in-law, who she said volunteered to join the fight against Russian forces while his sisters stay with the kids.

Dozens gathered at Dormition of the Mother of God to pray for Fedoryshyn’s family and so many others in eastern Europe.

Mary Jo Pazak has no personal ties to Ukraine or the church but said she felt compelled to help through prayer.

"The world is not going to sit silently on this," Pazak said. "The world is not."

She even wore Ukraine’s colors and brought its national flower.

"So I cut a sunflower and brought a sunflower from my garden."

As stated in the sermon Sunday morning, 'praying is the most powerful weapon.'

"This is how I’m doing my part I’ve been praying," Pazak added.

"I’m so proud that everybody that came here to support Ukraine, it really makes us have hope," Fedoryshyn’s daughter said.

"The people in Ukraine have great hearts and great souls, they’re welcoming to everyone and there's a huge diversity of people that live there," Fedoryshyn stated. "All the evil and horror that’s happening, when you see the courage and bravery, you can still have hope even in this."

