Cities and towns across Arizona light up in support of Ukraine

ARIZONA, USA — Cities and towns across Arizona are displaying blue and yellow lights, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, in a show of solidarity with the European country as it deals with a full-on invasion from Russia.
Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last week, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the post-Cold War security order.
The Arizona State Capitol is lit yellow and blue this week in honor of the brave people of Ukraine, according to Gov. Doug Ducey.
In Phoenix, each night this week, City Hall will light up in blue and gold to show its support for the people of Ukraine.
In Fountain Hills, the fountain in Fountain Park will display yellow and blue lighting in support of the people of Ukraine every Wednesday night through March. The fountain runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the top of each hour, officials said.
The Gilbert Water Tower was also lit in blue and yellow to show the town's solidarity with Ukraine.
In Tempe, Tempe City Hall is lit up in blue and yellow to show their support for the European country.
Conflict in Ukraine
For the latest updates on the conflict between Ukraine and Rush state with 12 News online and on our YouTube channel.