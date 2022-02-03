Cities and towns across Arizona light up in support of Ukraine

Cities and towns across Arizona are displaying blue and yellow lights in a show of solidarity with the country as it deals with a full-on invasion from Russia.

ARIZONA, USA — Cities and towns across Arizona are displaying blue and yellow lights, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, in a show of solidarity with the European country as it deals with a full-on invasion from Russia.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last week, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the post-Cold War security order.

The Arizona State Capitol is lit yellow and blue this week in honor of the brave people of Ukraine, according to Gov. Doug Ducey.

The Arizona State Capitol is lit yellow and blue this week in honor of the brave people of Ukraine, and in support of their unwavering fight for freedom. 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/zm1gYcy5Vs — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) March 2, 2022

In Phoenix, each night this week, City Hall will light up in blue and gold to show its support for the people of Ukraine.

Tonight, #PHX City Hall will be shining bright with blue and gold to show support for the people in Ukraine.



Please share this post on your pages to spread the love and support for those affected by the war happening there. #Ukraine #UkraineUnderAttack #PHXCityHall #Phoenix pic.twitter.com/y9NDwHmEX5 — City of Phoenix, AZ (@CityofPhoenixAZ) March 1, 2022

In Fountain Hills, the fountain in Fountain Park will display yellow and blue lighting in support of the people of Ukraine every Wednesday night through March. The fountain runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the top of each hour, officials said.

The Gilbert Water Tower was also lit in blue and yellow to show the town's solidarity with Ukraine.

The Gilbert Water Tower will be lit blue and yellow tonight in solidarity with Ukraine. 🇺🇦#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/8NGWjZTwdU — Gilbert, Arizona (@GilbertYourTown) February 27, 2022

In Tempe, Tempe City Hall is lit up in blue and yellow to show their support for the European country.

The City of Tempe proudly joins cities around the world in support of the people of Ukraine. Tempe City Hall shines with the colors of their flag. #ourtempe #tempeaz #Ukraine #tempe pic.twitter.com/gGougHmZoD — City of Tempe, AZ (@Tempegov) March 1, 2022

