Arizona sisters helping children in Ukraine through bike fundraiser

So far, 7-year-old Carina and 10-year-old Ariana have raised over $6,800 for children in Ukraine.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. — Two young girls biked in a Valley event all for one mother who was killed while riding home on her bicycle in Ukraine.

The two girls participated in the Ignite Women's Bike Event in Fountain Hills Sunday morning. The event was open to women and girls of all ages and skill levels.

So far, 7-year-old Carina and 10-year-old Ariana have raised over $6,800 for children in Ukraine.

For the sisters, they felt a connection to this mother and family.

"We had a connection with her,” Carina said. “She was a fellow biker.”

"She never got to finish her ride because she was shot, so we're doing this to complete the ride for her," Ariana added.

The pair are still collecting money to help children in Ukraine and even made a poem for them that read in part:

Dear children of Ukraine, our hearts are aching for you;

All seems lost, all that you knew.

So much suffering, so many tears,

All things familiar are gone, leaving behind fears.

Your fathers are standing tall, ready to fight

For the land that is yours, the future that must be bright.

If you would like to donate, go to their GoFundMe account.

Conflict in Ukraine

For the latest updates on the conflict between Ukraine and Russia stay with 12 News online and on our YouTube channel.

Get to know 12 News

At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

At 12 News, It’s a Matter of Facts. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We advocate for our neighbors, affect positive change, and connect our broader community to solutions.

12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.