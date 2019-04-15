LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Two women murdered decades ago and dumped in the so-called “Killing Fields” finally have names.

The woman dubbed Jane Doe when her body was found in 1986, has been identified as Audry Lee Cook, who lived in Houston and Channelview before she disappeared. Her family last heard from her in December 1985. Police beieve she was around 30 years old when she was killed.

The woman known only as Janet Doe since her body was found in 1991, has been identified as Donna Prudhomme, believed to be around 31 when she died. Cook lived in Beaumont, Seabrook and Nassau Bay.

League City police say they shared the news with both women's families.

"They say it's been very emotional for them, very much a roller coaster, but they've gotten some closure with these identifications," one detective said.

Detectives teamed up with Family Tree DNA in Houston to help identify both victims.

Cook's DNA match came from out-of-state relatives.

Prudhomme's DNA match came from her sister and a son. Police said she had another son, but he has since died.

Since the early 1970s, 30 young women have disappeared along the Gulf Freeway.

At least four bodies were found at the end of Calder Road about a mile from Interstate 45, earning the infamous title, “The Killing Fields.”

“I’ve been out here hundreds of times and cried gallons of tears,” said Tim Miller, the father of 16-year-old Laura Miller, one of the victims.

Laura was discovered in February 1986, 17 months after she disappeared.

“I think I’ve searched every square inch of this property trying to find her little necklace, all of her clothes,” Miller said, visiting the site on Thursday.

Laura’s body was found just feet away from where League City police found the body of 23-year-old Heidi Villareal-Frye, who had vanished six months earlier.

It was in the same area as two other sets of remains that were never identified.

The skeletal remains of “Janet Doe” were found in September 1991 by horseback riders.

Miller said now that “Jane” and “Janet” have been identified, the family will be able to have a proper burial, which will hopefully bring them peace.

“I’ve had that opportunity to say goodbye and go through that long, painful grieving process,” Miller said.

Miller turned his pain into creating Texas EqquSearch, a volunteer organization that helps track down missing people.

At the time they were found, “Jane Doe” was believed to be about 25 years old and had died 6 weeks to 6 months prior to being found.

“Janet Doe” was believed to be about 31 and dead for at least six weeks.

It’s believed the women were murdered elsewhere and their bodies dumped. All four victims in the area were found nude, but it’s not clear if the cases are connected.

The hope now is new leads will emerge and a suspect or suspects will be arrested.

A man serving two life sentences for unrelated crimes told KHOU 11 investigative reporter Jeremy Rogalski that he killed Janet Doe, but he has not been charged in her murder.

“I think the next goal is what information comes on, from who knew these girls, who they hung out with, where they met,” Miller said.

The “Killing Fields” property was once a desolate, 25-acre patch of woods near abandoned oil wells. It’s now owned by a nearby church and is close to homes.

Now that all four girls have been identified, the plan is to make that site a memorial park with construction beginning next week.