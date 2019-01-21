SAN DIEGO — At least two people were killed Monday morning when a large tree fell onto a home in the Point Loma Heights area, authorities said.



It happened around 6:15 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Santa Monica Avenue and Santa Barbara Street, San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Rick Ballard said.



Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, Ballard said.



No details about the victims were immediately available.



It was not immediately clear how many people were inside the home when the tree fell.