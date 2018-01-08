President Donald Trump called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions Wednesday to shut down special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

Sessions "should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further," Trump tweeted. "Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA!" Trump also called the probe a "terrible situation."

The demand comes at what looks to be a pivotal point in the probe: Mueller's team is prosecuting former Trump campaign manager Paul Manfort on financial allegations, and some Trump aides believe that Mueller will submit a report soon on his findings as they relate to the president. The Manafort trial began Tuesday.

..This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2018

Democrats have long accused Trump of seeking to shut down Mueller's investigation, which is looking into Russia's attempts to sway the 2016 presidential election toward Trump. Mueller is also probing whether Trump or anyone on his campaign coordinated with Moscow and whether there were any attempts by the president to obstruct justice.

Trump has denounced the investigation as a politically motivate hoax and has lately stepped up his attacks on Mueller.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM