President Donald Trump says he hesitated when asked about endorsing Vice President Mike Pence for a possible presidential run in 2024 because the question was a "surprise."

Trump recently was asked about Pence by Fox News Channel's "Fox and Friends" and replied: "You can't put me in that position."

Asked to explain during a taped interview broadcast Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press," Trump said "it was a surprise question" and he's "not even thinking of" 2024.

Trump formally announced his 2020 reelection bid last week.

For his part, Pence glossed over the flap Sunday by telling CNN's "State of the Union" that the only election he and Trump are focused on is 2020.

Pence hasn't explicitly said he'll seek the White House in 2024, but is widely expected to.