BIARRITZ, France — President Donald Trump says serious negotiations with China will begin after the U.S. received two "very good calls" from Beijing.

Trump says "we are going to start talking very seriously." He says the Chinese want to make a deal and he thinks one will finally be reached.

Trump says he'll say more about China later Monday.

The president commented as he met on the sidelines of the Group of Seven world leader summit taking place in Biarritz, France.

Trump last week hiked tariffs on China after China taxed some U.S. imports in retaliation for a previous round of imports levied by Trump.

He says the Chinese now "mean business."

Trump declined to say whether he has been speaking directly with Chinese President Xi Jinping.