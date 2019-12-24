President Donald Trump says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may be planning to give him “a nice present" such as a “beautiful vase” for Christmas rather than a missile launch.

The president was asked Tuesday what he will do if North Korea does conduct a long-range missile test. He said they'll find out what the surprise is and deal with it then.

"Maybe it's a nice present where he sends me a beautiful vase as opposed to a missile test," Trump said. "I may get a vase. I may get a nice present from him. You don't know. You never know."

The North has threatened to take unspecified action if sanctions are not eased by the end of the year, and speculation has centered on the possibility of a new missile test, possibly of an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead.

North Korea has warned that its “Christmas gift” for the U.S. will depend on what action Washington takes. North Korea has not carried out a long-range missile test in more than two years.