WATCH LIVE: Trump to hold press conference Wednesday

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is holding a press conference at the White House. It's likely to include some information on the COVID-19 pandemic, but his daily press conferences have generally diverged into other topics including his re-election campaign.

Trump early Wednesday repeated his call to reopen the nation’s schools, and he again pressed Congress to steer future coronavirus funding away from schools that do not reopen this fall.

Trump made the remarks at a White House discussion with parents, teachers and doctors who said they support a full return to the classroom.

Also joining Trump were Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Vice President Mike Pence, who said the health risks tied to keeping children at home are greater than those associated with the coronavirus.

Most of the nation’s largest school districts are planning to start the year with remote instruction as virus cases continue to rise.

As Congress negotiates a new round of virus relief, Trump has said school funding should go to parents if their local schools do not reopen for in-person instruction. He said Wednesday that he wants money to follow students, while Democrats want it to follow unions.