The House Judiciary Committee is moving swiftly to weigh findings by fellow lawmakers that President Donald Trump misused the power of his office for personal political gain and then obstructed Congress' investigation as possible grounds for impeachment.

Responsible for drafting articles of impeachment, the Judiciary Committee prepared Wednesday morning for its first hearing since the release of a 300-page report by Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee that found “serious misconduct” by the president.

The report did not render a judgment on whether Trump’s actions stemming from a July 25 phone call with Ukraine's president rose to the constitutional level of “high crimes and misdemeanors" warranting impeachment.

Scheduled to testify Wednesday are:

Noah Feldman, professor at Harvard Law School.

Pamela S. Karlan, professor at Stanford Law School.

Michael Gerhardt, Professor of Constitutional Law at the University of North Carolina. He also testified at Bill Clinton's impeachment proceedings in the House in 1998, according to the university.

Jonathan Turley, professor at George Washington University Law School.

The legal experts will examine questions of constitutional grounds as the committee decides whether to write articles of impeachment against Trump — and if so what those articles will be.

Expectations are increasing that articles could be voted on by the Judiciary Committee within a few days. Then it goes to the full House for a vote, likely before Christmas.

If a majority of the House votes in favor on even one article, Trump would officially be impeached, joining only Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton with that distinction. While there were House investigations into Richard Nixon, he resigned before there was a vote.

If Trump is impeached, the process would then move to the Senate for a trial likely to start in January. The senators would serve as jurors. That includes four who are currently running for the Democratic nomination for president. They would need to be present for the trial, taking them off the campaign trail.

If two-thirds of the Senate votes to convict Trump, he could be removed from office. But the case for impeachment has been solidly divided among party lines. Even if every Democrat and independent in the Senate voted to convict, at least 20 Republicans would have to agree.