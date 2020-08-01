WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump tweeted a message Tuesday night regarding the missiles Iran launched on two airbases in Iraq that housed U.S. troops.

President Trump tweeted "All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning."

Earlier the White House was reportedly preparing the president to make a statement to the public regarding the rapidly escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran. The White House then announced there would not be statement from the president Tuesday night.

There was no word by late Tuesday on what time the president would deliver that statement Wednesday morning, or if it would be delivered from the White House.