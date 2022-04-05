'Leave it to Beaver' star Tony Dow dies 2 months after revealing cancer diagnosis

Tony Dow's wife shared back in May that the "Leave it to Beaver" star was battling cancer again.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Actor Tony Dow, who was best known for his role as big brother Wally Cleaver on the "Leave it to Beaver" sitcom in the 1950s and 60s, died Tuesday after a battle with cancer. He was 77.

In a post on his official Facebook page, the actor's management team confirmed his death on Tuesday morning.

"Tony was a beautiful soul - kind, compassionate, funny and humble. It was truly a joy to just be around him. His gentle voice and unpretentious manner was immediately comforting and you could not help but love him. The world has lost an amazing human being, but we are all richer for the memories that he has left us," the statement said.

Dow's wife, Lauren Shulkind, posted on his Facebook page back in May to tell fans that he had cancer again. Although no specific diagnosis was ever given, Dow had survived two bouts with cancer before.

Last week, his management team said Dow's cancer battle had recently been "a rollercoaster of ups and downs" and he had been in and out of the hospital "with various complications and treatments."

Throughout his career, Dow also appeared on "General Hospital," "Never too Young" and as himself on "The Love Boat."

He was born in Hollywood and was a Junior Olympics diving champion. But he broke into show business with his audition as Wally in the popular "Leave it to Beaver" show. It ran from 1957 to 1963.

The sitcom followed a stereotypical cold-war family, including the mischievous Beaver, Wally and their parents, played by Barbara Billingsley and Hugh Beaumont.