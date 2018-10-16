A toddler was stabbed then put in an oven and baked, according to the Bolivar County sheriff. The child's grandmother has been taken into custody.

911 dispatchers received the call Monday around 7 p.m., Sheriff Kelvin Williams said. police and sheriff's deputies found the body of the 20-month old girl at a home on Martin Luther King Drive, WTVA reported.

The child's grandmother is in the Bolivar County Regional Correctional Facility, according to Williams. Her identity has not been released because she has not been formally charged with a crime.

The girl's body has been sent to the state Crime Lab for an autopsy. It is not known if the baby died before or after she was put in the oven.

The Delta had what appears to be a similar case seven years ago. Terrie Robinson, now 33, pleaded guilty to putting her 3-year-old son Tristan in the oven and baking him to death in Washington County on March 2, 2011.

Robinson pleaded guilty to the murder and received a sentence of life in prison.

This is a developing story.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved