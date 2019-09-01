Thousands of people have signed a North Dakota resident's petition to merge North and South Dakota into one state called MegaKota.

Dillan Stewart launched the initiative with an inspiring sentence: "i think itd be pretty cool to have a state called MegaKota so yeah."

Apparently, typos and capital letters are insignificant when you're trying to change the world -- or country.

Supporters of the revolutionary idea chimed in with sentiments like: "I recognize true brilliance when I see it" and "I feel strongly and passionately about this issue."

As of Thursday evening, the petition had nearly 14,000 signatures.

Stewart hopes it will get the attention of President Donald Trump.

