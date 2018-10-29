We’re all familiar with the blue dress internet sensation. Now say hello to the latest debate: Is this a cat or a crow?
Twitter user Robert Maguire recently posted a photo of a black cat, and it has the internet mystified.
While it’s a picture of a cat, the feline’s pose causes us to do a double take.
At an initial glance, it certainly appears like a crow.
Take a look at the photo and decide for yourself.
According to a Twitter reply, even Google is confused.
