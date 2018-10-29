We’re all familiar with the blue dress internet sensation. Now say hello to the latest debate: Is this a cat or a crow?

Twitter user Robert Maguire recently posted a photo of a black cat, and it has the internet mystified.

While it’s a picture of a cat, the feline’s pose causes us to do a double take.

At an initial glance, it certainly appears like a crow.

Take a look at the photo and decide for yourself.

This picture of a crow is interesting because...it's actually a cat pic.twitter.com/dWqdnSL4KD — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) October 28, 2018

According to a Twitter reply, even Google is confused.

Google reverse image search says… not just a crow, but specifically an american crow pic.twitter.com/bGETqRWki1 — Reed Mideke (@reedmideke) October 28, 2018

