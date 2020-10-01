Lou Ferrigno, the actor in the CBS television series “The Incredible Hulk,” is slated to become a sheriff's deputy in New Mexico.  

Socorro County Sheriff William Armijo is scheduled to deputize Ferrigno next week at a special ceremony. 

Officials say Ferrigno will bring decades of law enforcement experience to the department and be instrumental in recruiting for the department and the county. 

The 68-year-old Ferrigno has served as a reserve sheriff’s deputy in Los Angeles County and a member of the volunteer sheriff posse in Maricopa County, Arizona. 

Ferrigno played the Hulk in the 1970s television series.

RELATED: 'There will never be another Stan Lee:' Celebrities react to legendary comic book icon's death