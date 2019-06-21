The summer solstice happens at 11:54 a.m. EDT on Friday, marking the astronomical start to summer in the northern hemisphere. It's often referred to as the longest day of the year because it means the one day of the year where there is the most sunlight.

Here are some fun facts about the summer solstice from the Old Farmer's Almanac and Space.com.

The solstice doesn't happen at the same day or time every year. It's simply the instant when the sun is at its northernmost point from the equator. That can be on June 20, 21 or 22.

Someone located on the Tropic of Cancer at latitude 23.5 degrees north in the Atlantic Ocean, about 600 miles northwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico, will appear to see the sun directly over their head when the solstice happens.

"Solstice” comes from Latin solstitium—from sol (Sun) and stitium (still or stopped). Basically, it's when the sun stops moving north (or south in the case of the winter solstice) in the sky.

The sun's rays hit Earth at their most-direct angle. Once the sun reaches its highest point in the sky where you are on this day, your shadow will be the shortest that it will be all year long at that moment.

Just because it's the longest day of the year does not mean this is the hottest day of the year. "... the land and oceans are still relatively cool, due to spring’s temperatures, so the maximum heating effect on air temperature is not felt just yet," The almanac says. "Eventually, the land and, especially, oceans will release stored heat from the summer solstice back into the atmosphere. This usually results in the year’s hottest temperatures appearing in late July, August, or later, depending on latitude and other factors. This effect is called seasonal temperature lag."

While we're enjoying summer here, our friends in the southern hemisphere, like Australia, are experiencing winter.

Not all planets in our solar system experience seasons the same way. Mercury has almost no tilt, so it does not experience seasons. Uranus, on the other hand, has almost 98 degrees of tilt and has seasons that last 21 years.