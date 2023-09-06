HGTV sells 'Brady Bunch' house for $2 million less than the asking price

The inside of the five-bedroom, five-bathroom home was renovated by HGTV to look just like "The Brady Bunch" set.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — One of the most iconic homes in TV sitcom history has a new owner.

The North Hollywood, California, house used for exterior shots of "The Brady Bunch" home has sold for $3.2 million.

That's $2.3 million less than the asking price when it hit the market in May.

While the show's interior house scenes were shot on a soundstage, HGTV bought the property in 2018 and rebuilt it to replicate the set from the 1970s sitcom. The renovation was documented in a four-part series titled "A Very Brady Renovation."

According to the Zillow and Redfin listings, the five-bedroom, five-bathroom home is more than 5,100 square feet and "is a collector's dream. What would you expect from an architect's home?"

The Wall Street Journal was first to report that the new owner is Tina Trahan, described as a "historic home enthusiast" who is married to former HBO chairman Chris Albrecht.

Trahan told the Journal that no one will be living in the home and instead it'll be used for fundraising and charity events.

The listing agent on the property, Compass' Danny Brown, said in a statement that the iconic home it was initially listed at $5.5 million, even though they knew it was "an aspirational list price," because that's about how much HGTV spent to purchase and gut the house.

'Brady Bunch' house for sale 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

"This is not a home that anyone would live in, and savvy investors understand that Airbnb rental laws are nuanced and restrictive. We felt the property was worth about $3M - $3.5M and that’s exactly where it landed because there are no IP (intellectual property) rights that are included in the sale," Brown said.

The project to transform "The Brady Bunch" home also reunited six original cast members, who joked at the time that HGTV paid "WAY too much" for the home.

When the house went on the market in 2018, it was the first time it had been up for sale in 45 years, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The network won a bidding war, which included 'N Sync's Lance Bass, that drove the price up to $3.5 million — or $1.6 million over the listing price for the then-2,400-square-foot residence.

At the time it was unclear what would happen to the home after the renovation series aired. But the actors had speculated it was unlikely to become a museum or public attraction because it's in a residential area.

The online listing for the home notes that "Reportedly it is the 2nd most photographed home in the USA after the White House."

"Own a piece of pop culture history and pay homage to American sitcom television. From the infamous staircase that anchors the home, to the bright orange formica kitchen counters, to the blue bunk beds and pink twin beds, and let's not forget about the groovy attic," the online listing states.