Super Bowl Sunday is among us which means food, drinks and – homework?

Well, probably not if you live in Texas.

According to a survey from Brainly -- the world’s largest online learning community -- Texas ranks among the Top 5 states where parents allow their kids to skip homework to watch the big game.

Brainly surveyed 1,000 U.S. parents with kids enrolled in K-12 public school to find out how the Super Bowl impacts their child’s studies, homework habits and school routines.

Over 80-percent of parents say their child must complete all of their homework before they can watch the game; however there a handful of states where the majority of parents said their kids do NOT have to finish all their homework before Super Bowl.

The five states where most parents said their kids can skip homework to watch the Super Bowl:

Missouri

Kansas

Texas

California

Colorado

Brainly said roughly 57 percent of the parents surveyed think the Super Bowl should be held on a Saturday so their kids don’t have to deal with school the next day.

One boy from New York has started a petition to ask the NFL to change the Super Bowl to Saturday.

In his petition, 16-year-old Frankie Ruggeri said that a move from Sunday to Saturday would allow more people to watch, particularly young fans who have to go to bed.

The petition on change.org has over 74,000 signatures. Ruggeri’s goal was 75,000.

