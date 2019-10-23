BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are right in the middle of National Teen Driver Safety Week (October 20-26). Officials are reminding both teens and parents to use good habits on the road.

According to the Department of Transportation, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of deaths in teens. In 2017, 3,255 people were killed in crashes involving a teen driver. In 755 of those cases, the victim was the teen driver, that's down 3% since 2016.

The biggest risk factors that parents should talk to their teen drivers about are:

Impaired Driving -- In 2017 15% of teen drivers involved in fatal crashes had alcohol in their system.

Seat Belts -- It's the simplest way for drivers and passengers to stay safe on the road. Unfortunately that doesn't always happen. Officials say when a teen driver was unbuckled in a fatal crash, 87% of the passengers were also unbuckled.

Distracted Driving -- teens are more likely than any other age group to get distracted behind the wheel.

Speeding- - in 2017, 27% of teen drivers involved in fatal crashes were speeding at the time of the accident. Boys are more likely to be involved in speeding-related crashes than girls.

Passengers-- experts say that the risks of a fatal crash directly correlates to the number of people in the car. The likelihood of teens engaging in risky behavior triples when there are multiple passengers in the car.

Tips for Parents

Talk to your teen about safe driving practices and the consequences they'll face if they don't follow both the rules of the road and your own rules.

Be a good role mode l for your young driver. That means put the phone away, don't speed, buckle up and never drive impaired.

Remind your teen that driving is a privilege , not a right.

Get it in writing. Have your teen sign a contract that outlines rules and consequences. Hang that contract in a visible place as a constant reminder.

If you're in the car, let your teenager drive. It will give you a chance to help them become better drivers and make sure they are following your rules.

For more tips and information check out: https://www.nhtsa.gov/road-safety/teen-driving